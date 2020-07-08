UrduPoint.com
Legislative Proposal Laid In National Assembly To Discourage Hoarding Of Essential Items

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:57 PM

The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday witnessed presentation of the COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Ordinance, 2020 which aims to discourage hoarding of essential commodities by traders and check artificial shortages and raise in prices amidst spread of coronavirus

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali laid the ordinance in the house. According to the sub-rule (6) of the Rule 120 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, an Ordinance laid before the Assembly under sub-rule (1) of rule 170 shall be deemed to be a Bill introduced in the assembly on the day it is so laid. It shall also contain Statement of Objects and Reasons and a certificate whether it is a Money Bill or not.

The Ordinance contains three-year sentence, summary trial and confiscation of the material for hoarding of wheat, sugar, flour, ghee, sanitizers, face masks and other essential items.

The COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Ordinance, 2020 will be enforced in the Islamabad Capital Territory. The ordinance applies to both individual dealers and corporations.

According to the Ordinance, hoarding of the 32 consumer items will be a punishable act which include tea, sugar, milk, powdered milk, milk and food for infants, edible oil, aerated water, fruit juices and squashes, salt, potato, onion, mutton, eggs, gur, pulses, fish, beef, spices and vegetables, red chili, medicinal drugs, kerosene, rice, wheat, flour, chemical fertilisers, poultry food, surgical gloves, face masks, N95 masks, sanitisers, surface cleaning products, pesticides, match stick and isopropyl alcohol.

The ordinance stipulates that any dealer who is found to hoard any scheduled articles shall be guilty of an offence punishable with simple imprisonment up to three (3) years and fine equivalent to 50 per cent of the value of the scheduled articles involved in the case.

The ordinance will empower a special magistrate under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 1898 to take "cognisance of an offence under the ordinance."The ordinance also provides "rewards for informers in case their information leads to conviction of a hoarder where 10% of the auction proceeds of the hoarded articles will be given to the informer as reward."

More Stories From Pakistan

