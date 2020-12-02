Legislator urges SSGC MD for improving gas pressure

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Raja Azhar has called upon the Managing Director of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to look into the matter of low gas pressure in the areas of PS 97 here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Raja Azhar has called upon the Managing Director of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to look into the matter of low gas pressure in the areas of PS 97 here on Wednesday.

In a letter written in the name of SSGC MD, he had complained that the issue of low gas pressure in Korangi and Qayumabad areas of the city had grown up.

He said that the low gas pressure in the areas had become a daily routine.

The legislator urged the MD to resolve the matter forthwith.