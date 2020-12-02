UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legislator Urges SSGC MD For Improving Gas Pressure

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:11 PM

Legislator urges SSGC MD for improving gas pressure

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Raja Azhar has called upon the Managing Director of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to look into the matter of low gas pressure in the areas of PS 97 here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Raja Azhar has called upon the Managing Director of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to look into the matter of low gas pressure in the areas of PS 97 here on Wednesday.

In a letter written in the name of SSGC MD, he had complained that the issue of low gas pressure in Korangi and Qayumabad areas of the city had grown up.

He said that the low gas pressure in the areas had become a daily routine.

The legislator urged the MD to resolve the matter forthwith.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Company Korangi Gas Sui Southern Gas Company Limited PS-97

Recent Stories

Nine outlaws arrested, narcotics seized in sargodh ..

8 minutes ago

PDMA releases Rs 184.6m for North Waziristan affec ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong Sentences Three Activists to Prison for ..

17 minutes ago

Australia experiences hottest spring on record

17 minutes ago

Whistleblowers Say Up To 288,000 US Election Mail ..

17 minutes ago

COVID-19 deaths in Argentina reach 38,928

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.