Legislators asked to work independently, impartially for progress of AJK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Friday that it was absolutely necessary that the legislators work in an independent and impartial manner in order to further the progress of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister addressed the orientation program for the members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly, organized at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services, said a press release.

He said that the economy was the driving force of status in the comity of nations, adding that through focusing on education and health and by following the progressive and forgiving policies, Pakistan as a nation can prosper.

Fakhar Imam praised the services of late Syed Ali Geelani and reiterated that the decision of Quaid-e-Azam to create Pakistan has once again been validated by the Hindutva policy of Indian PM Narendra Modi regarding Kashmir.

He said that PM Modi was trying to change the demographics of Kashmir, adding that United Nations has on numerous occasions discussed the issue of Kashmir in the aftermath of the illegal and unilateral action of India on August 05, 2019, which proves that Kashmir was a disputed territory.

The minister said that India's narrow and myopic outlook has ostracized 8 million Kashamiris, adding that the world should immediately act to avoid any untoward incident since these two nuclear powers like Pakistan and India were looking at each other eyeball to eyeball.

Fakhar said that the world has started to open its eyes to the human rights violations in Kashmir which have been highlighted by international media such as NY Times, Washington Post, Wallstreet Journal, adding that the emerging strategic partnership between USA, Japan, Australia and India has allowed India to expand its hegemonic designs in the region.

India's ethos has completely changed under the RSS ideology of the Modi government, he said adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the plight of the Kashmiris on every forum and will continue to do so in the future.

He said that the government of PTI will continue to expose India as an oppressor and aggressor denying the Kashmiris their right of self-determination in violation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Fakhar said that India has the highest civilian to military ratio (9:1) in Kashmir to suppress their freedom, adding that India should know that the government of Pakistan and every Pakistani fully support the people of Kashmir.

