UrduPoint.com

Legislators Blame WASA For Not Desilting Drains Ahead Of Monsoon Seasons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Legislators blame WASA for not desilting drains ahead of monsoon seasons

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) legislators Monday blamed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for not desilting drains in Hyderabad as monsoon seasons inch closer

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) legislators Monday blamed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for not desilting drains in Hyderabad as monsoon seasons inch closer.

In a statement issued here, the members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) Rashid Khilji, Nasir Qureshi and Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui said neither the desilting had started nor encroachment over the drains had been removed.

According to them, WASA was supposed to keep functioning power generators at all the pumping stations.

However, there were many stations where either generator had not been placed or where they had developed faults but repairs had not been done.

"And even if there are generators in working condition, WASA doesn't have funds to arrange fuel," they claimed.

They deplored that a large number of manholes in the city were not covered which often result in accidents and casualties.

Related Topics

Water Provincial Assembly Rashid Hyderabad Nasir Nadeem Ahmed All

Recent Stories

Argentina's Emergency Measures Likely to Worsen Mo ..

Argentina's Emergency Measures Likely to Worsen Monetary Situation - Ex-Deputy M ..

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US A ..

Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US Abrams Tanks in Coming Weeks - ..

3 minutes ago
 15 Killed over coal mine boundary dispute

15 Killed over coal mine boundary dispute

14 minutes ago
 France Will Ban Synthetic Cannabis in Coming Weeks ..

France Will Ban Synthetic Cannabis in Coming Weeks - Health Minister

14 minutes ago
 Argentina ramps interest rate to 97% as inflation ..

Argentina ramps interest rate to 97% as inflation soars

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US T ..

Ukrainian Crews Expected to Begin Training on US Tanks in Coming Weeks - Pentago ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.