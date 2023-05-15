Legislators blame WASA for not desilting drains ahead of monsoon seasons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) legislators Monday blamed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for not desilting drains in Hyderabad as monsoon seasons inch closer.

In a statement issued here, the members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) Rashid Khilji, Nasir Qureshi and Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui said neither the desilting had started nor encroachment over the drains had been removed.

According to them, WASA was supposed to keep functioning power generators at all the pumping stations.

However, there were many stations where either generator had not been placed or where they had developed faults but repairs had not been done.

"And even if there are generators in working condition, WASA doesn't have funds to arrange fuel," they claimed.

They deplored that a large number of manholes in the city were not covered which often result in accidents and casualties.