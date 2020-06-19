UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legislators Demand More Spending For Economic Development

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 03:57 PM

Legislators demand more spending for economic development

While continuing discussion on the federal budget 2020-21, the members from treasury and opposition benches in the National Assembly on Friday urged the government to allocate more financial resources for economic development and education and health sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :While continuing discussion on the Federal budget 2020-21, the members from treasury and opposition benches in the National Assembly on Friday urged the government to allocate more financial resources for economic development and education and health sectors.

Initiating debate on the budget at the floor of the lower house, Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that special financial measures were needed to deal with coronavirus.

He said in the present circumstances, unity and consensus were required in the ranks of all political parties to fight with the deadly virus which had been badly affecting the whole world including Pakistan.

He was of the view that being head of the government, it was responsibility of the Prime Minister to invite all the parties for devising comprehensive planning to defeat the pandemic.

Referring to the Prime Minister's visit to Sindh, he regretted that Imran Khan visited Sindh three months after the spread of COVID-19 but did not bother to meet the Chief Minister Sindh.

He asked the government to bring back Pakistanis stranded in various parts of the world on its own expense and by hiring chartered aircrafts.

He said the government had abandoned the people of Pakistan who were facing the pandemic on their own.

The government had surrendered before Covid-19, he remarked.

Referring to the Prime Minister's statement regarding the need for reviewing the 18th constitutional amendment, he warned against any such move, stating that it would become difficult to run a federation.

He urged the government to try to unite the nation and not to divide it further with divisive statements.

He criticized the government for not taking timely action to stop locust attacks despite timely warnings last year.

He said that the government had not taken measures to construct five million houses as announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan during the election campaign.

The PPP leader asked the government to set up university in his area of Gujar Khan as land for this purpose had been given by the locals.

He asked the government to increase the salary of the public sector employees.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Amjad Ali Khan defended Prime Minister Imran Khan's handling of Covid-19 and said best pro-people budget had been announced by the PTI government.

He said that when PTI took over charge of the government all the state institutions including Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Railways were running in losses and the economy was in a bad shape.

Amjad said that all the opposition parties got united against Imran Khan as PTI chief was against corruption and mafias.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif during his visit to India had refused to meet with leadership of Kashmir.

He said that Imran Khan had effectively projected the Kashmir issue at all the international forums. He asked Nawaz Sharif to come back to Pakistan and face cases against him.

He said PML-N and PPP had signed Charter of Democracy (CoD) to hide each other's corruption.

PTI leader said economic zones should be established in his constituency of Mianwali and adjoining areas under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Riaz Hussain Pirzada while participating in the budget debate, said that nothing significant had been announced for the agriculture sector.

He said during the tenure of PML-N government, land was acquired for the construction of mega dam projects.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Budget Agriculture Visit Dam CPEC Mianwali Gujar Khan Amjad Ali Turkish Lira Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All From Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited PIA Million Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCEMA statement regarding official announcements

16 minutes ago

UAE ranking 1st on Female Parliamentary Representa ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police participates in world webinar on ..

46 minutes ago

Spain's 'Shadow of the Wind' author Carlos Ruiz Za ..

3 minutes ago

European Parliament Hopes to Resume Sessions in St ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's Khan Orders Withdrawal of Licenses of C ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.