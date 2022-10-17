Legislators demand parliamentary committee to probe Nishtar hospital dead bodies' issue

The legislators on Monday demanded the federal government to set up a parliamentary committee to probe into the issue of identified dead bodies found on the roof of Nishtar hospital Multan

Taking the floor of the lower house of the Parliament, Kishwar Zera suggested that, "a comprehensive report should be sought from the Punjab government over the issue.

" Abdul Qadir Mandokhel said the response of the hospital management over the matter was not satisfactory, so a parliamentary committee should be constituted in that regard.

Mohsin Dawar also expressed concerns over the issue and asked the federal government to take up the issue with the provincial government.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi assured the house that a report would be sought from the provincial government and it would be tabled in the House.