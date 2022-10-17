UrduPoint.com

Legislators Demand Parliamentary Committee To Probe Nishtar Hospital Dead Bodies' Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Legislators demand parliamentary committee to probe Nishtar hospital dead bodies' issue

The legislators on Monday demanded the federal government to set up a parliamentary committee to probe into the issue of identified dead bodies found on the roof of Nishtar hospital Multan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The legislators on Monday demanded the Federal government to set up a parliamentary committee to probe into the issue of identified dead bodies found on the roof of Nishtar hospital Multan.

Taking the floor of the lower house of the Parliament, Kishwar Zera suggested that, "a comprehensive report should be sought from the Punjab government over the issue.

" Abdul Qadir Mandokhel said the response of the hospital management over the matter was not satisfactory, so a parliamentary committee should be constituted in that regard.

Mohsin Dawar also expressed concerns over the issue and asked the federal government to take up the issue with the provincial government.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi assured the house that a report would be sought from the provincial government and it would be tabled in the House.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Government Of Punjab Parliament From Government

Recent Stories

Iraq's Deputy Defence Minister calls on Air Chief; ..

Iraq's Deputy Defence Minister calls on Air Chief; lauds PAF professionalism

2 minutes ago
 Experts suggest wheat cultivation by Nov 20 in ari ..

Experts suggest wheat cultivation by Nov 20 in arid areas for bumper production

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activitie ..

DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activities

2 minutes ago
 PFA discards 12,600-litre formalin contaminated mi ..

PFA discards 12,600-litre formalin contaminated milk

3 minutes ago
 Auto parts, accessories' exports witness 24.70 per ..

Auto parts, accessories' exports witness 24.70 percent increase

17 minutes ago
 National Assembly refers govt. bill to committee

National Assembly refers govt. bill to committee

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.