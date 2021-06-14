Legislators for more incentive to farmers, employees in budget

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The lawmakers in the upper house of the Parliament on Monday demanded of the government to announce more incentive for the farmers and employees in the budget for next fiscal year 2021-22.

Taking part in the budget debate, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo from National Party urged the government to build motorway for the people of Balochistan like other parts of the country.

He said university and hospital should also be set up in the province for the social uplift of people.

He said the government should take concrete measures for the downtrodden segment of the society and also announced more incentives for the farmers and employees as both were considered backbone of the economy.

Participating in the debate, legislator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said the government has presented pro-poor budget and people friendly budget under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said owing to the prudent policies of the incumbent government, JP Morgan has asked investors for investing in Pakistan to reap benefits of its improved economic situation.

Dr Zarqa said previous governments did nothing for the uplifting of the poor class, adding that record allocations were made under Ehsaas Programme to facilitate them.

She said harassment through Federal board of Revenue was going to end which would help increase tax revenue. She said no new dam was constructed for the last five decades but the PTI government had announced to construct 10 new dams which would help provide cheap hydel electricity besides ensuring water security.

Dr Zarqa said Insaf Health Cards were also introduced to facilitate the poor, adding that the government has speed up the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would open new era of development and prosperity for masses.

A parliamentarian Quratulain Marri from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) criticized the government for announcing only two development projects for Sindh under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 and demanded more allocation.

The lawmaker also alleged that the government gave fudge figures of 4 per cent of economy growth. She said the government was trying to hide behind the Covid-19 pandemic for the last one year.