Legislators for raise in govt employees' salaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif Monday called for raise in the salaries of government employees keeping in view the current inflation rate in the country.

"Not raising the government employees' salaries is unjustified as inflation is at its peak in the country," he said this while opening the debate on the budget 2020-21.

Criticizing the economic policies of the government, he claimed that financial condition of the country was much better in the PML-N tenure than today. Th inflation was in single digit which at present was in double digits.

"The PTI government has not achieved the tax collection level," he added.

He said during the PML-N government, export of the country was about 24 billion dollar, while it had decreased to around 19 billion Dollars in the present regime.

He alleged that during the PTI government unemployment had increased so as the foreign debt of the country.

He said depreciation of rupee against US Dollar had also increased the external loans substantially.

Salahuddin Ayubi of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal said the people in Balochistan were facing difficulties due to closure of borders, disruption of trade and commercial activities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and locusts attack on the crops.

He said the traders were suffering losses as their containers were stuck at the Karachi port and they were compelled to pay fines in millions of rupees.

He urged the government to construct the Quetta-Chaman Road two way and to provide more health and educational facilities to the people of Balochistan.

Agha Rafiullah of Pakistan Peoples Party also asked for increase in the government employees' salaries as they were hit by inflation and paying taxes on all utility bills and everything they bought from the market.

He said the government should come up with more development projects across the country and especially in Karachi.

Sabir Kaimkhani of Muttahida Quomi Movement-Pakistan asked the government to support the industries making value added products. He asked the government not to close the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

He also urged to enhance the salaries and pensions of government and private sector employees.

Sadaqat Abbasi of the PTI said the national economy was in a better position as the country was led by an honest and upright person Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PTI government overcame many inherited challenges and brought down the current account deficit which was hiked to $20 billion by the PML-N government.