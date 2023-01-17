Legislators introduce bill for equal salary scales to govt employees in NA

(@FahadShabbir)

The legislators of various political parties on Tuesday introduced the 'Equal Scales of Salary and Allowances Bill, 2023' in the National Assembly (NA) in a bid to remove discrimination, exploitative and inconsistent pay packages in the government organizations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The legislators of various political parties on Tuesday introduced the 'Equal Scales of Salary and Allowances Bill, 2023' in the National Assembly (NA) in a bid to remove discrimination, exploitative and inconsistent pay packages in the government organizations.

It was a joint bill of Kishwer Zehra of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Aliya Kamran of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Qadir Khan Mandokhel of Pakistan Peoples Party, Tahira Aurangzeb of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Muhammad Abubakar of MQM, Nawab Sher of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Salahuddin of MQM.

Introducing the bill on the floor of the house, Kishwer Zehra said it would help provide for uniform and equal scales of salary, allowances and compensations to the employees of various organizations including autonomous, semi-autonomous and statutory bodies, corporations, companies, authorities and other organizations or entities under the administrative control, directly or indirectly, or having share, capitals, of the ministries and divisions of the Federal government and ancillary matters.

She was of the view that the bill would remove discrimination and provide equal pay to the employees of equal grades of various organizations working in the ambit of federal government.

Qadir Khan Mandokhel said there was huge discrimination among employees who were rendering their services in various departments of the federal government in the same grades but they were being paid differently.

He said some of the employees were given a handsome package with extra perks and privileges while the others were deprived of the same financial facilities.

He said this discriminatory practice should be stopped particularly in those organizations which were working in the domain of the federal government.