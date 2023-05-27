Legislators, Judges take oaths to protect Constitution; Interpretation of 63(A) raises questions, says CM Murad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the parliamentarians, the executive-prime minister, chief ministers, ministers, and the judges take an oath to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution but the way the Supreme Court interpreted Article 63 (A) was questionable.

This he said while speaking at the Oath Taking Ceremony of the newly elected body of Karachi Bar Association here at Jinnah Hall of the City Courts, according to a communique here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by his Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab. Mr. Shah said that being part of the parliament and executive, he has taken an oath to protect, defend and preserve the Constitution twice � once in the Parliament and then as chief minister.

Similarly, the judges also take oaths for the purpose. "But the interpretation the Supreme Court made of Article 63(A) of the Constitution (that deals with the disqualification of legislators on the grounds of defection) has not been accepted by anyone.

"The review filed against the verdict has not been taken up almost from last year," he surprised. Murad Ali Shah said that every citizen has to follow the Constitution but as far as its protection, defense, and preservation are concerned the Parliament, the executive, and the judges were bound.

The chief minister assured the bar members that his government would resolve their issues on a priority basis. The chief minister warned the bar members to protect their Jinnah Hall. "People of a party (PTI) have started attacking the building named after the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab speaking on the occasion said that Karachi Bar was the first bar where he had started his practice. "I feel proud to visit the (Karachi bar) and happy to meet with the bar members," he said. Murtaza said that the chief minister has approved Rs110 million for the insurance of the lawyers.

He said that he would arrange a meeting of bar members with the chief minister to resolve their issues shortly.

Earlier, the chief minister administered an oath to the newly elected body of the Karachi bar Association and congratulated them. The office bearers who took oath include President Amir Saleem, VP Mumtaz Mehdi, General Secretary Waqar Alam, Joint Secretary Sabeeh Mahmood, Treasurer Hashim Thebo, and librarian Asif Korejo and 11-member managing committee.