UrduPoint.com

Legislators Review Federal Budget 2023-24

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Legislators review federal budget 2023-24

The Women's Parliamentary Caucus brought together members of the National Assembly and Senate in a roundtable to review the proposed Federal Budget for 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Women's Parliamentary Caucus brought together members of the National Assembly and Senate in a roundtable to review the proposed Federal Budget for 2023-24.

The roundtable provided insight to legislators in order to discuss gender-responsive budget (GRB) proposals in light of Pakistan's Constitution and its international commitments.

"Development Budget should be allocated to women parliamentarians on an equitable basis in order to address the gender disparity in its real sense", said Dr. Shahida Rehmani, Secretary of Women's Parliamentary Caucus while addressing the roundtable.

The roundtable is part of sustained efforts made by the Women's Parliamentary Caucus to promote gender equality through more fair and effective use of public finances.

Earlier, it launched a GRB Strategy Paper through an inclusive consultative process. The Women's Parliamentary Caucus has also been actively involved in proposing gender-inclusive budgets in pre-budget meetings of parliamentary committees.

Omar Asghar Khan Foundation and Shirkat Gah - Women's Resource Centre presented findings of its gendered analysis of the Federal Budget FY2023-24, comparisons with preceding budget allocations, and also facilitated this event.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Budget Asghar Khan Women Event

Recent Stories

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb dengue, p ..

Section 144 imposed in Islamabad to curb dengue, preserve habitat

3 minutes ago
 Nearly All Fed Policymakers Think Further Rate Hik ..

Nearly All Fed Policymakers Think Further Rate Hikes to Follow Despite June Paus ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkish, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Agree to Coor ..

Turkish, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Agree to Coordinate Steps on Sweden's NATO ..

10 minutes ago
 Serbia Ready for International Probe Into Detentio ..

Serbia Ready for International Probe Into Detention of Members of Kosovo Police ..

10 minutes ago
 Warsaw in Talks With Lockheed Martin to Produce HI ..

Warsaw in Talks With Lockheed Martin to Produce HIMARS Munitions in Poland - Env ..

10 minutes ago
 CDWP clears 25 development projects worth Rs 236.7 ..

CDWP clears 25 development projects worth Rs 236.71 bln

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.