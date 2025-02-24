Legislators share development vision, public facilitation

KHAEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A district development committee meeting chaired by DDC convener MNA Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir brought legislators and administration together here Monday and discussed in detail the development needs of the district and how the service delivery can be improved.

Legislators including Muhammad Khan Daha, Rana Saleem Hanif, Mahar Amir Hayat Haraj, Osama Fazal, Rana Babar Hussain, Chaudhry Zia Ur Rahman besides deputy commissioner Salma Suleman, DPO Ismaeel Kharak, ADCs Khalid Abbas Siyal, and Ghulam Mustafa Sehar and other officials were present.

Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir stressed that Ramazan bazaars and sugar stalls should be set up in the district without any delay and sought action and proper media coverage of the campaign against kite sellers and beggary.

He said legislators and the local administration were actively engaged with the process of ongoing development as per vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said the plan for beautification of city’s important cross-sections would be shared soon.

Rana Saleem Hanif sought visible improvement in departments’ performance in facilitating the people and urged officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas during Seher and Iftar times during Ramazan.

He also sought speedy proceedings on the ongoing schemes, holding shopkeepers bound to lay concrete tiles around their shops in cities and proper cleaning of drains in rural areas.

Muhammad Khan Daha desired action against those involved in damaging roads and streets during construction. Amir Hayat Haraj sought uninterrupted power supplies to rural areas with proper voltage, while Rana Babar Hussain stressed on cleanliness of big city roads. Osama Fazal said that electricity wires be brought in order, and new development schemes for Abdiul Hakim and Tulamba be introduced.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman said that the administration was focused on price checking ahead of Ramazan and the operation against encroachments. She said that tenders for putting soil on both sides of roads for their strengthening have been issued. The DPO said that law and order was under control and road safety was being ensured on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

ADCG Ghulam Mustafa gave a detailed briefing on progress made so far on initiatives of the Punjab government.