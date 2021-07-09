Legislators' submitted resolution on 'Indiscipline' in matriculation exams

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) –Sindh on Friday submitted a resolution on 'Indiscipline' in matriculation examinations to the Sindh Assembly.

The resolution was submitted by PTI Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) led by Parliamentary Party Leader Bilal Ghaffar.

According to the resolution, the Sindh government has failed to conduct matriculation examinations in fair and transparent manner.

Exam papers leak before their arrival at the examination centres is a question mark.

The resolution further reads that blatant cheating could put the future of students in danger and demands action against those who were responsible for the paper leak.

The resolution also demands to present a report to this effect in 15 days on thefloor of the house.