Legislators urge government to review taxes on salaried class

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Legislators in the National Assembly on Sunday appreciated the government for announcing a balanced budget in a difficult economic situation and urged the government to review taxes on the salaried class.

While participating in the budget debate, Pakistan Peoples Party's Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani said that his party always worked for the uplift and welfare of the people.

He thanked his party for awarding him a ticket to contest the elections. He said that the PPP always worked for the protection and welfare of minorities and commended the government for presenting the best budget in a difficult economic situation.

He praised President Asif Ali Zardari, calling him the king of reconciliation and credited him with the ability to bring the country out of difficult situations by uniting all institutions and political parties.

He also appreciated the government for not imposing taxes on medicines and supported the tax on luxury items. He highlighted the issues of Tharparkar and urged the Federal government to address these problems.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan's Shahida Akhtar Ali said that the current budget cannot be called people-friendly. She alleged that the budget had been prepared under the directions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and claimed it did not reflect the will of the people.

She asked the government to announce a sustainable policy for the solar system and to allocate more funds for the education and health sectors. She opposed the tax on the salaried class.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's Ali Zahid said that his party had taken charge of the government in a difficult situation and congratulated the finance minister for presenting a balanced budget.

He claimed that the country’s economy always performed well during PML-N regimes. He mentioned the stock exchange's remarkable performance and the willingness of friendly countries to invest in Pakistan.

He said that the CPEC project, stopped by the previous government, had been reactivated by the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said that inflation has decreased due to government policies and praised the performance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in Punjab, highlighting the many welfare policies announced in the Punjab province.

He criticised the Sunni Ittehad Council for ending the politics of tolerance and condemned the May 9 incident, stating that defence installations had been attacked by miscreants.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan)'s Syed Amin Ul Haque appreciated the government for increasing salaries, pensions and minimum wages. He suggested that beneficiaries of BISP should be given Rs 12,000 per month instead of Rs 10,000.

He proposed that employees earning Rs 120,000 should be exempted from taxes and that the tax base should be expanded. He supported a tax on the agriculture sector and suggested abolishing the 10 per cent GST on laptops and computers to promote digital Pakistan.

He also asked the government to promote mobile phone manufacturing in the country and to improve health facilities in Karachi. He urged the government to initiate urban development projects for Sindh Province and assured that his party would stand by the government.

Pakistan Peoples Party's Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmed Khan Babar said that the best budget had been presented in a difficult situation. He appreciated the government for not imposing taxes on solar and medicine and suggested that hybrid vehicles should be exempted from tax.

He also asked the government to review the tax on the salaried class and provide more incentives to farmers.

Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Khursheed Shah said that the budget had been announced in a difficult situation. He said that the country is facing population issues that need urgent attention and that more resources are required to tackle the growing population.

He suggested that the salaries of employees should be increased in line with inflation and said that Parliament is the supreme body where all issues confronting the country must be discussed.

He called for more funds to be allocated for the construction of water reservoirs and expressed hope that remittances would increase in the coming years. He also asked the House to discuss the issue of climate change.

More/zah-sra