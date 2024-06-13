Legislators urge govt to provide maximum relief to masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The lawmakers in the Senate Thursday urged the government to provide maximum relief to the downtrodden segments of society in the Federal budget 2024-25 and called for reducing taxes and increasing allocations for the education and health sectors.

Senator Saifullah Abro while participating in the budget debate said that all issues should be resolved in Parliament, the representative and proper forum for the masses.

He held the caretaker government responsible for halting development projects in Sindh, Punjab, and other provinces.

Saifullah also stressed the need for basic health facilities in Sindh. He criticized the policy that prevents non-filers from traveling abroad.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Bushra Anjam Butt praised the government for presenting a balanced and comprehensive budget addressing various issues.

She called for expanding the tax net for the welfare of the masses and appreciated the significant allocations for health and education.

Bushra Butt accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of politically victimizing educational and other projects in Punjab during its tenure, harming the future of school-going children.

She supported public-private partnerships to enhance the capacity of state-owned entities and reduce the government's burden.

President of the Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, criticized the numerous taxes imposed on the masses and called for their review to provide relief in the federal budget.

He noted that previous budgets, including this one, failed to offer any relief to the downtrodden.

He urged the government to enhance allocation for education and health sector.

Senior PPP leader Senator Taj Haider claimed that the government did not consult party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the federal budget.

He opposed the privatization of government entities, which he argued creates unemployment.

Taj Haider advocated for running inefficient institutions and promoting policies to reduce dependence on foreign loans.

He also suggested the government for providing cheap fertilizer to the farmers.

Parliamentary Leader of the National Party (NP), Jan Muhammad Buledi, urged the government not to withdraw subsidies given to farmers and other sectors, warning that such steps would bring hardship to common people.

He welcomed the announcement of insurance coverage for the journalist community and urged its rapid extension to more media personnel.

Jan Buledi also appreciated the increased funds allocated to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

