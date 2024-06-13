Legislators Urge Govt To Provide Maximum Relief To Masses
Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The lawmakers in the Senate Thursday urged the government to provide maximum relief to the downtrodden segments of society in the Federal budget 2024-25 and called for reducing taxes and increasing allocations for the education and health sectors.
Senator Saifullah Abro while participating in the budget debate said that all issues should be resolved in Parliament, the representative and proper forum for the masses.
He held the caretaker government responsible for halting development projects in Sindh, Punjab, and other provinces.
Saifullah also stressed the need for basic health facilities in Sindh. He criticized the policy that prevents non-filers from traveling abroad.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Bushra Anjam Butt praised the government for presenting a balanced and comprehensive budget addressing various issues.
She called for expanding the tax net for the welfare of the masses and appreciated the significant allocations for health and education.
Bushra Butt accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of politically victimizing educational and other projects in Punjab during its tenure, harming the future of school-going children.
She supported public-private partnerships to enhance the capacity of state-owned entities and reduce the government's burden.
President of the Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, criticized the numerous taxes imposed on the masses and called for their review to provide relief in the federal budget.
He noted that previous budgets, including this one, failed to offer any relief to the downtrodden.
He urged the government to enhance allocation for education and health sector.
Senior PPP leader Senator Taj Haider claimed that the government did not consult party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the federal budget.
He opposed the privatization of government entities, which he argued creates unemployment.
Taj Haider advocated for running inefficient institutions and promoting policies to reduce dependence on foreign loans.
He also suggested the government for providing cheap fertilizer to the farmers.
Parliamentary Leader of the National Party (NP), Jan Muhammad Buledi, urged the government not to withdraw subsidies given to farmers and other sectors, warning that such steps would bring hardship to common people.
He welcomed the announcement of insurance coverage for the journalist community and urged its rapid extension to more media personnel.
Jan Buledi also appreciated the increased funds allocated to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).
More/sra-zah-raz
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Permission mandatory for sacrificial animals’ hide collection on Eid27 seconds ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed30 seconds ago
-
Randhawa directs to provide all necessary facilities at One Window39 seconds ago
-
Mumtaz Ali Shah sworn in as Federal Insurance Ombudsman41 seconds ago
-
ADC for intensifying operation against power theft21 minutes ago
-
SHO among four policemen injured in firing21 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges opposition to give constructive suggestions for federal budget51 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to abolish Corporal Punishment in educational institutions51 minutes ago
-
DCs told to ensure best cleanliness on Eid1 hour ago
-
Shafqat Shah terms budget as balanced, poor friendly1 hour ago
-
Pervaiz Rashid elected as Chairman of communications committee1 hour ago
-
District Chairman Sanghar stress health, education for development1 hour ago