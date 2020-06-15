Legislatures for raise of govt employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif Monday asked for raise of government employees keeping in view the current inflation rate in the country.

"Not raise of government employees is unjustified as inflation is at its peak in the country," he said this while opening debate on the budget 2020-21.

Criticizing economic policies of the government, he said financial condition of the country was much better in PML-N tenure as compared to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Khawaja Asif claimed that during the PML-N government, the inflation was in single digit while in the present government it was in double digits.

"The PTI government has not reached the tax collection level which the PML-N government achieved during its last year," he added.

He said during the PML-N government, export of the country was about 24 billion dollar, while it had decreased to around 19 billion Dollars in the present regime.

He alleged that during the PTI government unemployment had increased so as the foreign debt of the country.

He said depreciation of rupee against US Dollar had also increased the external loans substantially.

MNA Salahuddin Ayubi of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal said people in Balochistan were facing difficulties due to closure of borders, disruption of trade and commercial activities in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and locusts attack on crops.

He said traders community were suffering losses as their containers were stuck at Karachi port and they were compelled to pay fines in millions of rupees.

He urged the government to construct the Quetta Chaman road two way and to provide more health and educational facilities to the people of Balochistan.

MNA Agha Rafiullah of Pakistan Peoples Party also asked for increase in the government employees salaries as they were hit by inflation and paying taxes on all utility bills and everything they bought from the market.

He said the government should come up with more development projects across the country and especially in Karachi.

MNA Sabir Kaimkhani of Muttahida Quomi Movement-Pakistan asked the government to support the industries making value added products.

He asked not to close Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and deprive people from their jobs.

He also urged to enhance the salaries and pensions of government and private sector employees.

MNA Sadaqat Abbasi of PTI said the economy of Pakistan was in better position as the country was led by an honest and upright person Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PTI government overcame many inherited challenges and brought down the current account deficit which was hiked to $20 billion by the PML-N government.