Legitimate problems of transporters to be resolved: Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :A 15-member delegation of Dumper Loaders Association called on Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori at Governor House, here, on Friday.

The delegation was led by Haji Liaquat Mehsood.

In the meeting, problems of transporters, adherence to traffic laws, and others issues came under discussion.

Governor Kamran Tessori acknowledged the importance of the services provided by dumpers and loaders, calling it critical for economic activities.

He said the accidents could be avoided by properly following the traffic laws, adding that relevant laws of traffic were equally applicable on every citizen. The governor said that the legitimate issues of transporters would be resolved.