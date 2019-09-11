Leh Expressway consultancy agreement to be signed this week: Commissioner

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab government wants speedy progress on the Nullah Lai Expressway project to ease traffic in Rawalpindi city and the city administration would award a contract this week to a firm to prepare design and feasibility report.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Saqib Zafar said: "We are very close to award a contract to a firm to prepare design and feasibility report of Nullah Leh project. We have opened the bids, submitted by the consultants." Out of nine firms, six bids were submitted for the Nullah Leh project which had been opened during first week of September and currently under evaluation process, he informed.

He expressed the hope that the consultancy for Nullah Leh project would be handed over to a firm this week. Nullah Leh would be a Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode project, he added.

He said the work was accelerated by the incumbent government to kick off Leh Expressway project.

He said, the Expressway would start from the Soan Bridge, instead of Ammar Chowk in Chaklala, to facilitate maximum population, adding the project would change fate of the citizens, particularly living along the Leh Nullah.

"The government is working to permanently resolve the issue of flooding in Nullah Leh," he said.

To a question he said, the Ring Road would be a game-changer project for Rawalpindi city.

He said, a consultancy firm was finalized last week. The firm would take nearly four months to complete the design and feasibility report of the project, he added.

To a question he said that future of the city was associated with the project. He said, "We want to establish industrial zones, education city, health city, commercial areas and housing projects along the Ring Road to avoid congestion in the city areas. The wholesale markets will also be shifted there from the city areas." "This project is important for Rawalpindi as it will help ease the heavy traffic. It may be named decongestion of Rawalpindi city project. Rawalpindi is the main city connecting the northern areas to the country's main road network," he said.

Saqib Zafar said that the Punjab government wanted to launch the project as soon as possible to boost business activities in the area and end traffic congestion problem on the city roads.

He expressed the hope that the Ring Road project would be completed by mid 2022.

The road will be 35 to 40 km-long. The alignment of this road will start from Channi Sher Alam Bridge on GT Road and end at Thalian interchange on M-2 motorway between Rawalpindi and Lahore near the new Islamabad International Airport along with link roads from Rawat and Tarnol.

Four intersections will also be constructed. The project will help alleviate congestion in central areas of Rawalpindi and will make space and reduce travel time within the twin cities.

It will also help the growth of the city towards the southwest side in a planned manner. The project would help improve economic connectivityand road transport efficiency for the twin cities, Islamabad and Rawalpindiareas.