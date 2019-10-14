UrduPoint.com
Lehri Hat-trick Brings Victory To National Club In PM's Cup Hockey Tournament

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:20 PM

Lehri hat-trick brings victory to national club in PM's Cup hockey tournament

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::Afzal Lehri scored a hat-trick to bring a convincing 5-1 victory to New National Hockey Club Khanewal over Al-Mureed club in the All Pakistan Floodlit Prime Minister Cup Hockey Tournament here.

New national club players continued to dominate throughout the game except for the last minute when rival club's Nauman Ali hit a consolation goal.

Zain from new national club hit a superb field goal in the fifth minute of first quarter while Afzal Lehri began his streak of three goals from the 9th minute and went on to score two more goals in the 13th minute and third minute of the fourth quarter.

Wahid Mughal hit another goal in the 10th minute of concluding quarter elevating the lead to 5-0.

Only goal from Al-Mureed club came from Nauman Ali in the last minute of the game that sealed victory for new national club at 5-1.

Mian Muhammad Asif Razzaq and Saeed Akhtar supervised the match while Imran Mustafa was the special guest. Earlier, director tournament Muhammad Arshad introduced both the teams to the special guest.

