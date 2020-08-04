Lehri inspects works of blacktop road project

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Labor and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Tuesday inspected construction works of the blacktop Road scheme and ordered officials to ensure timely completion of the mega project.

He said the project is an important development in which no negligence will be accepted.

"No compromise will be made on the quality of work as completion of this project will start a new era of growth and prosperity in Naseerabad district," he said.

He said that a number of development projects have been started in respective areas of the province under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan.

On the occasion, Communication and Works (C&W) Nasirabad, Xen Arsalan Khan Rind briefed the Adviser about the blacktop Road project in detail.

Other officers are also present on the occasion.