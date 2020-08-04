UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lehri Inspects Works Of Blacktop Road Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:44 PM

Lehri inspects works of blacktop road project

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Labor and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Tuesday inspected construction works of the blacktop Road scheme and ordered officials to ensure timely completion of the mega project

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Labor and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Tuesday inspected construction works of the blacktop Road scheme and ordered officials to ensure timely completion of the mega project.

He said the project is an important development in which no negligence will be accepted.

"No compromise will be made on the quality of work as completion of this project will start a new era of growth and prosperity in Naseerabad district," he said.

He said that a number of development projects have been started in respective areas of the province under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan.

On the occasion, Communication and Works (C&W) Nasirabad, Xen Arsalan Khan Rind briefed the Adviser about the blacktop Road project in detail.

Other officers are also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Road Nasirabad

Recent Stories

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

16 minutes ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

16 minutes ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.