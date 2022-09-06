Lehri urges International Organizations to take steps for helping flood victims

Balochistan Minister Irrigation Mir Muhammad Khan Lahri on Tuesday said that the country and Balochistan including Nasirabad division have been badly affected due to rains and floods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister Irrigation Mir Muhammad Khan Lahri on Tuesday said that the country and Balochistan including Nasirabad division have been badly affected due to rains and floods.

He also urged philanthropists and international organizations to take measures for helping flood victims in the areas of the province.

He expressed these while talking to various delegations and journalists called on him in his office.

Mir Muhammad Khan Lahri said that due to the recent stormy rains and flooded railways, there have been large-scale loss of lives and financial losses across the country including Balochistan.

He said that the recent floods has been caused widespread destruction, completely destroying agriculture and rendering thousands of homeless in Naseerabad, Bolan, Nadi, Tali and Dera Bugti and other areas of the province.

Provincial government, PDMA and NDMA are taking all possible measure to ensure assistance of flood victims in the areas of Balcohistan, he said adding that philanthropists and international organizations should also come forward to help the victimsHe said that Naseerabad Division was an agricultural area and the provincial government has declared the Naseerabad division as a calamity hit and our efforts would be to provide all possible relief to the victims..