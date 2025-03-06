Open Menu

Lehri Vows To Develop Transport Dept On Modern Lines For Facilitating People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Lehri vows to develop Transport Dept on modern lines for facilitating people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Mir Liaquat Ali Lehri on Thursday said that the Transport Department would be developed on modern lines for provision of best travel facilities to public in the province.

He also directed that the officers should take all such steps that would restore the confidence of the public and transporters.

He expressed these views while talking to the Balochistan Transport Authority.

Secretary PTA Abdul Majeed Junejo briefed him on the performance of the institution, reforms in the transport sector and ongoing projects.

He said that the Transport Department, in accordance with the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and under the leadership of Secretary Transport Hayat Kakar, is actively working to provide safe and dignified travel facilities to the people of Balochistan.

Parliamentary Secretary Mir Liaquat Ali Lehri appreciated the efforts of PTA and assured full cooperation for the improvement of travel facilities in Balochistan.

He said that the Transport Department would be developed on modern lines and travel facilities would be provided to the public in the best possible way.

Mir Liaquat Ali Lehri further said that all such steps would be taken which would restore the confidence of the public and transporters.

At the end of the visit, Secretary PTA thanked the Parliamentary Secretary and assured that PTA would always perform well.

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting

United Arab Bank holds general assembly meeting

6 minutes ago
 talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ ..

Talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart a ..

21 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion s ..

Ras Al Khaimah Government completes US$1 billion sukuk issuance

50 minutes ago
 MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to disc ..

MoHAP brings together experts, specialists to discuss future of healthcare workf ..

51 minutes ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

51 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch Ne ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways partner to launch New Abu Dhabi Pass

1 hour ago
Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to gr ..

Renewable generation in Middle East forecast to grow by approximately 14% per ye ..

1 hour ago
 FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

2 hours ago
 Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

3 hours ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

4 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan