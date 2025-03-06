Lehri vows to develop Transport Dept on modern lines for facilitating people

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Mir Liaquat Ali Lehri on Thursday said that the Transport Department would be developed on modern lines for provision of best travel facilities to public in the province.

He also directed that the officers should take all such steps that would restore the confidence of the public and transporters.

He expressed these views while talking to the Balochistan Transport Authority.

Secretary PTA Abdul Majeed Junejo briefed him on the performance of the institution, reforms in the transport sector and ongoing projects.

He said that the Transport Department, in accordance with the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and under the leadership of Secretary Transport Hayat Kakar, is actively working to provide safe and dignified travel facilities to the people of Balochistan.

Parliamentary Secretary Mir Liaquat Ali Lehri appreciated the efforts of PTA and assured full cooperation for the improvement of travel facilities in Balochistan.

He said that the Transport Department would be developed on modern lines and travel facilities would be provided to the public in the best possible way.

Mir Liaquat Ali Lehri further said that all such steps would be taken which would restore the confidence of the public and transporters.

At the end of the visit, Secretary PTA thanked the Parliamentary Secretary and assured that PTA would always perform well.