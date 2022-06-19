UrduPoint.com

Lengthy Hours Loadshedding Irks Chemists At Medicine Market

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 11:41 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Chemists at Medicine Market urged the department concerned to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to market as it lengthy hours loadshedding was damaging medicines.

President Medicine Market Malik Kamran Nazeer and General Secretary Muhammad Hussain Sindhu stated that there were many medicines, especially kept in refrigerators.

There is routine power outage for more than six hours, from 8 am 2pm. The chemists were suffering loss of thousands of rupees. It has become very difficult to do business, they added. They urged the department concerned to take notice of the situation and help resolve the issue as early as possible.

