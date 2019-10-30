UrduPoint.com
Lentil Cultivation Should Be Started Immediately In Faisalabad

The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of Lentil immediately and complete it up to mid of November to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of Lentil immediately and complete it up to mid of November to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here Wednesday that the growers should cultivate approved varieties of Lentil including Masoor-93, NIAB Masoor-2002, NIAB Masoor-2006, Punjab Masoor-2009, Chakwal Masoor and Markaz-2009, etc.

up to 15th November for getting maximum production.

The farmers should also use one bag DAP fertilizer or one bag super phosphate and half bag urea fertilizer or three bags single phosphate and half bag urea fertilizer for one acre of Lentil crop.

The Lentil can also be sown in September-cultivated sugarcane crop because its production was recorded at rate of 12-15 mounds per acre through various experiments, he added.

