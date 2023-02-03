UrduPoint.com

Leopard Cat Trapped In Poultry Cage Released In Upper Chitral

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :A leopard cat that got trapped in a cage of poultry at Bagrhozi village in Upper Chitral was rescued by Wildlife officials and later released to natural habitat after treatment of minor wounds in the paw.

Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife Chitral, Rizwanullah received reports about the trapping of the leopard cat which strayed into populated area in search of food.

Soon after receiving the information, Rizwanullah rushed to the site along with the relevant staff of the Wildlife Division.

The members of the Village Council Committee (VCC) Barghozi fully cooperated with Wildlife staff in saving the trapped wild cat.

The leopard cat, scientifically known as Prionailurus bengalensis, was shifted from the cage to a veterinary hospital.

After treatment, the cat was shifted to the mountainous region of Goleen for releasing her into its natural habitat.

Soon after coming out of the sack, the scared cat took long leaps while running towards safety in snow-covered mountains.

