Leopard cub seized, poachers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Wildlife authorities in Lower Dir District on Thursday seized a leopard cub and arrested the poachers during a routine checking of vehicles in the Chakdara area of Dir Lower District.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested person was involved in the shifting of rare wild species from mountainous regions to downcountry for selling.

The arrested person identified as Sher Mehmood son of Sultan Mehmood booked under relevant laws of the Wildlife Act of 2015.

The seized cub is around three to four months old and will be kept at a sanctuary in Dir or may be shifted to Peshawar Zoo.