Leopard Cub Sultan Perishes After Contracting Chronic Kidney Disease

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Leopard cub Sultan perishes after contracting chronic kidney disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Leopard cub Sultan on Wednesday perished after contracting chronic kidney disease as the ailment proved fatal for the wildcat.

The diagnosis of chronic kidney disease was confirmed after observing vomiting episodes, samples of blood tests and X-rays of the deceased wildcat, the IWMB Spokesperson said.

He added that autopsy samples were sent for further analysis. "Sultan was diagnosed with illness at a young age, whereas vitamins and supplements had helped him gain weight and regain health. Sultan remained under round-the-clock care and supervision of veterinary specialists. The leopard cub was rescued from Haripur," the IWMB spokesperson said.

