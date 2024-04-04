Leopard Injures 2 Women Among 5 In IIOJK Town
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 10:01 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A leopard attack have left five people injured, including two women and three wildlife department officials in Ganderbal area of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state late Wednesday, said a report reaching here on Thursday from across the line of control.
The report continued that the incident occurred during a search operation initiated after locals spotted the leopard in the area.
Local mob managed to capture the leopard alive after a strenuous effort, adding that the injured were later transported to a nearby hospital, the report added.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..
ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding supply of drinking water, shortage of water in downstream8 minutes ago
-
Expected reduction in flour prices8 minutes ago
-
LHC suspends victory notification of Azhar Qayyum from NA-81 Gujranwala8 minutes ago
-
FoC to extend healthcare facilities to poor heart patients9 minutes ago
-
Railways ensures smooth Eid operations amidst ample fuel reserves9 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan congratulates newly-elect JI Ameer9 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Hafiz Naeem-ur -Rehman on becoming JI chief19 minutes ago
-
One fatality, multiple injuries in Attock incidents28 minutes ago
-
Bilawal visits mausoleum of martyrs at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto29 minutes ago
-
‘Traitors of Kashmiris are destined to disappear into oblivion’49 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces results of AD, Inspector written test49 minutes ago
-
AJK to introduce comprehensive tourism uplift policy59 minutes ago