Leopard injures 2 women among 5 in IIOJK town

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A leopard attack have left five people injured, including two women and three wildlife department officials in Ganderbal area of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state late Wednesday, said a report reaching here on Thursday from across the line of control.

The report continued that the incident occurred during a search operation initiated after locals spotted the leopard in the area.

Local mob managed to capture the leopard alive after a strenuous effort, adding that the injured were later transported to a nearby hospital, the report added.

APP/ahr/378