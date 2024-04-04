Open Menu

Leopard Injures 2 Women Among 5 In IIOJK Town

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Leopard injures 2 women among 5 in IIOJK town

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A leopard attack have left five people injured, including two women and three wildlife department officials in Ganderbal area of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state late Wednesday, said a report reaching here on Thursday from across the line of control.

The report continued that the incident occurred during a search operation initiated after locals spotted the leopard in the area.

Local mob managed to capture the leopard alive after a strenuous effort, adding that the injured were later transported to a nearby hospital, the report added.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

India Injured Attack Line Of Control Jammu Women From

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

1 hour ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

1 hour ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

1 hour ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

1 hour ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

1 hour ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

1 hour ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

2 hours ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

1 hour ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

1 hour ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

1 hour ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan