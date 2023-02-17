Leopard jumped into housing society successfully sedated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on Thursday night after an hours-long rescue operation successfully sedated the endangered Common Asian Leopard that jumped into a private housing society with the assistance of Capital Development Authority, Rescue 1122, and others.

The Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan took to Twitter to share the update. She wrote, "Leopard in DHA has been tranquilized & being transported safely to IWMB rescue & rehab center.

Some four individuals including senior Board officer Sakhawat Ali and Syed Rizwan Mehboob received injuries after the leopard attacked them during the rescue operation.

The Chairperson also expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Climate Change, CDA and Rescue 1122 For all their help and support.

"With team work leopard was safely sedated. We request that rumours should stop until further fact finding that will happen in good time. For now leopard is safe & people are safe. Have a good night's sleep!," she added.

The IWMB team employed a dart gun, a trapper and a trap to safely capture the wild cat that would be released into the wild after medical examination.

Earlier, the ICT Administration informed that an endangered Common Asian Leopard had jumped into a private housing society of the Federal capital and injured an elderly man in an under construction that created fear spree among the residents of the area.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC-Rural) Zukhruf Fida Malik issued instructions and requested to the residents of the society and surrounding areas to stay at home.

The AC Rural confirmed that a leopard was spotted in the private housing societies' residential area. Malik informed that the wildlife department and the ICT administration were currently trying to trace the leopard. He also informed that parks and public places would remain closed until the leopard was captured.

The ICT Police officials confirmed that the Leopard had injured a male before entering into an under construction house.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) officials also informed that a team comprising of experts and Board officials were on the spot to initiate efforts to safely captured the wildcat.

He said a team alongwith a dart gun was also called from the Ayub National Park to sedate the wildcat for its safe evacuation. The Punjab Wildlife Department teams were also present on the spot to assist the Board officials in the rescue operation, he added.

The IWMB official alleged that the Leopard might have entered the area from Kotli Sattian and Lethrar that were the adjoining locations with a sizeable green cover.

He added that the society officials had first contacted the IWMB to assist in the matter whereas the Board requested them to avoid shooting the animal as it was an endangered species.

When contacted the Punjab Wildlife Department, the official confirmed that its Deputy Director was accompanying the IWMB team in the rescue operation as it was the mandate of the latter.