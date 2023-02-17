UrduPoint.com

Leopard Jumped Into Housing Society Successfully Sedated

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Leopard jumped into housing society successfully sedated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on Thursday night after an hours-long rescue operation successfully sedated the endangered Common Asian Leopard that jumped into a private housing society with the assistance of Capital Development Authority, Rescue 1122, and others.

The Chairperson IWMB Rina Saeed Khan took to Twitter to share the update. She wrote, "Leopard in DHA has been tranquilized & being transported safely to IWMB rescue & rehab center.

Some four individuals including senior Board officer Sakhawat Ali and Syed Rizwan Mehboob received injuries after the leopard attacked them during the rescue operation.

The Chairperson also expressed her gratitude to the Ministry of Climate Change, CDA and Rescue 1122 For all their help and support.

"With team work leopard was safely sedated. We request that rumours should stop until further fact finding that will happen in good time. For now leopard is safe & people are safe. Have a good night's sleep!," she added.

The IWMB team employed a dart gun, a trapper and a trap to safely capture the wild cat that would be released into the wild after medical examination.

Earlier, the ICT Administration informed that an endangered Common Asian Leopard had jumped into a private housing society of the Federal capital and injured an elderly man in an under construction that created fear spree among the residents of the area.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC-Rural) Zukhruf Fida Malik issued instructions and requested to the residents of the society and surrounding areas to stay at home.

The AC Rural confirmed that a leopard was spotted in the private housing societies' residential area. Malik informed that the wildlife department and the ICT administration were currently trying to trace the leopard. He also informed that parks and public places would remain closed until the leopard was captured.

The ICT Police officials confirmed that the Leopard had injured a male before entering into an under construction house.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) officials also informed that a team comprising of experts and Board officials were on the spot to initiate efforts to safely captured the wildcat.

He said a team alongwith a dart gun was also called from the Ayub National Park to sedate the wildcat for its safe evacuation. The Punjab Wildlife Department teams were also present on the spot to assist the Board officials in the rescue operation, he added.

The IWMB official alleged that the Leopard might have entered the area from Kotli Sattian and Lethrar that were the adjoining locations with a sizeable green cover.

He added that the society officials had first contacted the IWMB to assist in the matter whereas the Board requested them to avoid shooting the animal as it was an endangered species.

When contacted the Punjab Wildlife Department, the official confirmed that its Deputy Director was accompanying the IWMB team in the rescue operation as it was the mandate of the latter.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Police Punjab Twitter Man Male Kotli Rescue 1122 Capital Development Authority All From Share Asia Housing

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College gra ..

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

31 minutes ago
 Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

37 minutes ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

37 minutes ago
 UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding ..

UN on EU Call to Remove Russia From SC: Excluding Members Unhelpful in Search fo ..

37 minutes ago
 One in 10 Homes in Quake-Hit Turkish Areas Collaps ..

One in 10 Homes in Quake-Hit Turkish Areas Collapsed, Irreparable - Urbanization ..

37 minutes ago
 Berlin Has Not Banned Siemens From Equipment Suppl ..

Berlin Has Not Banned Siemens From Equipment Supplies to Rosatom's Akkuyu NPP - ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.