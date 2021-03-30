UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leopard Killed In Palak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:13 PM

Leopard killed in Palak

The area residents of Palak, Abbottabad on Tuesday evening killed a stray Asian Leopard after beating it with clubs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The area residents of Palak, Abbottabad on Tuesday evening killed a stray Asian Leopard after beating it with clubs.

A video circulating on social networking website showed a group of people strangling the leopard with ropes in the wild where an old man was beating the wild cat and plummeted from the slop that injured him badly.

The incident had occurred in the wild habitat of the leopard that was intruded by the villagers.

The old man was accompanied by two other young men who mercilessly beat the leopard with clubs whereas it was propagated by the local people as a leopard attacked the injured old man.

Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Dr Rina Saeed Khan regretted the incident as detrimental to wildlife species and their existence.

She said leopards never attack humans as it is a shy animal by nature and avoid human encounter whereas the leopard killed had made attack out of self-defense.

"This human psyche must be changed as no wildlife specie will survive at this rate," she added.

However, many of the electronic media channels reported the incident as a leopard attack where the IWMB Chairperson urged the mainstream media to correctly report the incident.

She went on to mention that this attitude should be discouraged as leopards were already hunted around the country.

Abid Ali Azmi, an environmental journalist condemned the news report aired by all broadcast channels that a leopard attacked the villagers in Abbottabad and they killed it.

"In reality, this was the home of wild life and villagers intruded the wild life and destroying the nature. Its human fault. They are making housing societies on hills and cutting trees," he resented.

The villagers, he said had killed the innocent leopard by intruding into its abode. "We have to raise our voice to educate masses to stop killing the precious wild species," he added.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Islamabad Abbottabad Young Man Media All From Asia Housing

Recent Stories

SpaceX Company Completes Stuffing of First Fully-C ..

2 minutes ago

Coalition to Defeat IS Expands Coordination Amid R ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Prime Minister Intends to Resign Between ..

2 minutes ago

Pipelayer Akademik Cherskiy Heads to Denmark to Pr ..

3 minutes ago

EU, Canadian & Danish ambassadors called on Army C ..

6 minutes ago

Running Away From Terror: Mozambique's Palma Attac ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.