Leopard killed in Palak

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The area residents of Palak, Abbottabad on Tuesday evening killed a stray Asian Leopard after beating it with clubs.

A video circulating on social networking website showed a group of people strangling the leopard with ropes in the wild where an old man was beating the wild cat and plummeted from the slop that injured him badly.

The incident had occurred in the wild habitat of the leopard that was intruded by the villagers.

The old man was accompanied by two other young men who mercilessly beat the leopard with clubs whereas it was propagated by the local people as a leopard attacked the injured old man.

Chairperson Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Dr Rina Saeed Khan regretted the incident as detrimental to wildlife species and their existence.

She said leopards never attack humans as it is a shy animal by nature and avoid human encounter whereas the leopard killed had made attack out of self-defense.

"This human psyche must be changed as no wildlife specie will survive at this rate," she added.

However, many of the electronic media channels reported the incident as a leopard attack where the IWMB Chairperson urged the mainstream media to correctly report the incident.

She went on to mention that this attitude should be discouraged as leopards were already hunted around the country.

Abid Ali Azmi, an environmental journalist condemned the news report aired by all broadcast channels that a leopard attacked the villagers in Abbottabad and they killed it.

"In reality, this was the home of wild life and villagers intruded the wild life and destroying the nature. Its human fault. They are making housing societies on hills and cutting trees," he resented.

The villagers, he said had killed the innocent leopard by intruding into its abode. "We have to raise our voice to educate masses to stop killing the precious wild species," he added.