UrduPoint.com

Leopards Intrude Saidpur Village, Hunt Goat

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Leopards intrude Saidpur village, hunt goat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Around four common Asian Leopards, in a rare appearance close to human habitation, on Thursday evening intruded Saidpur village located next to the protected area, and hunted a goat.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) staff rushed to the spot to ensure protection of the masses and the wild species of the endangered big cats after it received the information that few leopards were spotted inside Saidpur village at 1930 hours, an IWMB staffer on ground told APP while sharing details of the incident after a small clip of leopards made rounds over social media.

The few seconds video made by locals spotted a leopard, and a crowd of locals could be seen throwing spotlights on the wildcat.

The IWMB official maintained that he was a local resident of Saidpur and had received the information from the IWMB official number. The staff had reached the spot swiftly due to close proximity.

However, he said the locals had gathered on the spot like 'spectators of a fun fair' which was risky as the wild animal which was human shy in nature could have been provoked and instigated by human sounds of hooting and rumpus and might have attacked them.

He brushed aside the private media reports of more than half dozen goats and cows being killed by the wandering leopards as they had only attacked a single goat and left it after the locals created noise to flee the cats.

The IWMB official said the area residents were reluctant to leave the spot so that the leopards could also go back to their habitat. "I had requested the Islamabad Police mobile on patrol to disperese the gathered mob but they didn't pay heed to it and left the spot." The leopards, however, left the spot after a while and no person was harmed, he said, adding, "the leopards have not intruded in the human settlement rather humans have encroached into their habitat as the leopard attacked the goats in a newly built dwelling by the locals which is illegal and within the national park."When contacted the Kohsar Police Station, the officials said that the police troops were deployed on ground to protect people in Daman-i-Koh which was in the Saidpur village's vicinity.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile Social Media Saidpur Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

1 hour ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

2 hours ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

2 hours ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

2 hours ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.