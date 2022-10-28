UrduPoint.com

Leprosy Cases Being Reported From Northern KP Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Leprosy cases being reported from northern KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The ratio of leprosy cases in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was on the rise as over 30000 people have been reported affected with the disease during last two years, said official sources from the Health Department here on Friday.

According to the sources, mostly northern areas including Dir, Swat, Kohistan and Upper Chitral were among the affected districts from leprosy.

The disease has been wiped out on international level and there were no signs of leprosy in Pakistan including big cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa however now cases were being reported from some hilly areas of the province where people were losing their limbs to this disease.

The sources said there were areas where the disease was completely wiped out however it was resurfacing again causing corrosion of human body parts including lips, nose and fingers of hands and feet.

To counter the situation leprosy centers were established at different districts of the province however due to the lack of specialist staff, no proper treatment or cure were being provided to the patients.

The officials of the Health Directorate however said patients were being registered at leprosy centers and treatment from start to end was being provided to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Cure Chitral Dir Kohistan From

Recent Stories

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against U ..

Rupee continues it's downward trajectory against US dollar

45 minutes ago
 MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

2 hours ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

3 hours ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

3 hours ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.