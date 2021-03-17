UrduPoint.com
Leprosy Hospital Being Upgraded To 400-bed General Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Leprosy hospital being upgraded to 400-bed general hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said that leprosy hospital is being converted into state of the art general hospital by increasing its capacity to 400 beds.

Different social and welfare organizations are cooperating with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for converting this hospital into a complete healthcare center, the Administrator passed these remarks while visiting KMC's leprosy hospital at Manghopir.

Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Leprosy hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Usman and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator visited different sections of the hospital and checked facilities being provided to the patients and directed the hospital's management to provide maximum facilities to the patients.

He said that it is proud for KMC that patients of other cities as well as abroad also come to the leprosy hospital.

He said that the patients of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Iran came for treatment.

Ahmed said that the hospital was established in 1896 and was handed over to city administration in 1960.

He said that a building has been constructed to convert the hospital into a complete healthcare institution.

Ahmed said that the patients are only treated at the hospital but 103 leprosy patients have been residing there as they were allowed on humanitarian grounds.

