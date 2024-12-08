Open Menu

LESCO Action Against Power Pilferers In Kot Lakhpat, Bahadurpura

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LESCO action against power pilferers in Kot Lakhpat, Bahadurpura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) took action against power pilferers during anti-power theft operations in Kot Lakhpat and Bahadurpura.

The company's spokesman told the media here Sunday that anti-power theft operations were being conducted across the LESCO region on the directive of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider. He added that under the supervision of Superintending Engineer (SE-South Circle) Muhammad Hussain and Executive Engineer (X-En Kot Lakhpat Division) Amjad Nagra, the Hamza Town Sub-Division SDO Sirajuddin Kakar and Kahna Sub-Division SDO Qudratullah along with police conducted search operation and caught dozens of power pilferers stealing electricity by illegally hooking wires on the company's transmission lines in village Oranji Housing Society.

LESCO teams disconnected all the illegal connections and seized the meters and wires. FIR applications against all the accused have been submitted in the respective police stations. The company would also charge detection bill to the accused, he mentioned.

Similarly, Bahadurabad Sub-Division SDO along with his team conducted operation in areas of Sheikham, Bonga, Ganda Singh, Buddha Singh and Basti Islamabad, and detected dozens of electricity thieves stealing power directly from light transmission lines.

The SDO Bahadurpura disconnected all the illegal connections and submitted FIR applications with respective police stations. The power pilferers would also be charged with detection bills.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Circle Sunday FIR Media All From LESCO Housing

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

22 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

23 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

24 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

24 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan