LESCO Action Against Power Pilferers In Kot Lakhpat, Bahadurpura
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) took action against power pilferers during anti-power theft operations in Kot Lakhpat and Bahadurpura.
The company's spokesman told the media here Sunday that anti-power theft operations were being conducted across the LESCO region on the directive of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider. He added that under the supervision of Superintending Engineer (SE-South Circle) Muhammad Hussain and Executive Engineer (X-En Kot Lakhpat Division) Amjad Nagra, the Hamza Town Sub-Division SDO Sirajuddin Kakar and Kahna Sub-Division SDO Qudratullah along with police conducted search operation and caught dozens of power pilferers stealing electricity by illegally hooking wires on the company's transmission lines in village Oranji Housing Society.
LESCO teams disconnected all the illegal connections and seized the meters and wires. FIR applications against all the accused have been submitted in the respective police stations. The company would also charge detection bill to the accused, he mentioned.
Similarly, Bahadurabad Sub-Division SDO along with his team conducted operation in areas of Sheikham, Bonga, Ganda Singh, Buddha Singh and Basti Islamabad, and detected dozens of electricity thieves stealing power directly from light transmission lines.
The SDO Bahadurpura disconnected all the illegal connections and submitted FIR applications with respective police stations. The power pilferers would also be charged with detection bills.
