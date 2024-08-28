LESCO Adds New Grid Station For Customers Convenience
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 08:39 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider inaugurated a new 132Kv Sui Gas Grid Station in view of improvement in power transmission system of the LESCO, here on Wednesday
Speaking on this occasion, the CEO said that reforms are being brought in the electricity transmission system across the region and in this context, a new grid station has been added to the system for the convenience of consumers and the transmission system. Work has been completed on priority basis at 132kv Sui Gas Grid Station to redress the complaints of overloading.
He mentioned that two new power transformers of 20/26MVA have been installed in the new 132Kv Sui Gas Grid Station and a double circuit bus bar has been installed. It would not only improve the voltage but also reduce technical losses. This grid would also share the overload issue on other grids because of reduced length of 11kv lines. Jati Umra, Raiwind Road, Sunder-Raiwind Road, AWT Society and Chinar Bagh areas would have better load profile, he said and asserted that LESCO has always tried to provide better facilities to its customers.
