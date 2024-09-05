LESCO arrests 17 power pilferers during anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has arrested 17 accused involved in pilfering electricity during an ongoing operation launched against electricity thieves here on Thursday.

As per the directives of the Ministry of Energy and Power Division, the anti-power theft campaign under the supervision of Chief Executive LESCO Engineer Shahid Haider is continuing successfully.

During the last 24 hours, 442 suspects were found involved in electricity theft across the region, out of which cases have been registered against 160 suspects while 17 suspects have been arrested.

The spokesperson said 16 commercial connections were seized, four agricultural and 422 domestic. All the connections have been disconnected, and they have been charged 309,757 units in the form of an electricity bill worth Rs 14.16 million. He said that 340 days of the anti-electricity theft campaign have been completed, during which a total of 124,018 accused were found involved in electricity theft, of which 38,099 were arrested and 107,158 cases were registered against them. So far, 135.52 million units have been charged to the electricity thieves, amounting to 4.87 billion rupees.