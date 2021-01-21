UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LESCO Assures APTMA Of Uninterrupted Power Supply To Industry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:13 PM

LESCO assures APTMA of uninterrupted power supply to industry

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industry in general and the export industry in particular

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industry in general and the export industry in particular.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Amin made this assurance to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), led by its Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir, according to a spokesman for the Association here on Thursday.

The delegation included APTMA Punjab Senior Vice Chairman Aamir Sheikh, Secretary General and Executive Director Mohammad Raza Baqir.

Rahim Nasir told the LESCO chief that the present capping of 5-MW for B3 industrial consumers and requirement for separate grid connection for load beyond 5-MW was obstructing investment. Even a meagre additional load of 500-kW to 1-MW entails heavy investment and financial cost. Due to excess electricity and acute gas shortage in the country, the industry was being pushed to switch over to grid-based electricity and offering incentives like reduced tariff on incremental electricity consumption. Such initiatives were, however, frustrated due to enormous investments involved in getting additional load.

With a view to facilitate exporters and to enable them to meet growing demand of export orders, APTMA proposed that the grid ceiling may kindly be enhanced from 5-MW to 6.

5-MW for B3 industrial consumers. This small gesture would go a long way in boosting up exports, augmenting foreign exchange earnings and creating additional employment opportunities.

The LESCO CEO endorsed the demand for considerably enhancing the grid ceiling and advised APTMA to submit the proposal to NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) for across the board implementation of the policy. He assured APTMA of all out support by LESCO on this issue subject to technical capacities.

On the proposal of APTMA, Chaudhry Muhammad Amin agreed that the maintenance period schedule would be prepared in consultation with APTMA and all mills would be informed in advance about any such maintenance closures.

He added that there would be no load shedding, power shut down or voltage fluctuations for the industry. He appreciated the role of textile sector in enhancing exports of the country despite adverse effects of Covid 19 and committed to go all out to resolve any power related issues of export-oriented industry.

Rahim Nasir acknowledged the role of LESCO in facilitating the industrial consumers and hoped that a business friendly approach of the government agencies would materialize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding increase in exports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Load Shedding Shortage Prime Minister Electricity Exchange Exports Business Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Punjab Nepra Nasir May Gas Textile All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited LESCO Employment

Recent Stories

84,919 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

10 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia May Become Vital Hub for Sputnik V Va ..

59 seconds ago

Merkel Says Offered Russia Germany's Help in Navig ..

2 minutes ago

Permanent landfill in capital, still a distant dre ..

2 minutes ago

Death toll in Madrid gas blast rises to four

8 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Favors Cooperation With COVAX, But D ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.