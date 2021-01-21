LESCO assures APTMA of uninterrupted power supply to industry

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industry in general and the export industry in particular

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the industry in general and the export industry in particular.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Amin made this assurance to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), led by its Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir, according to a spokesman for the Association here on Thursday.

The delegation included APTMA Punjab Senior Vice Chairman Aamir Sheikh, Secretary General and Executive Director Mohammad Raza Baqir.

Rahim Nasir told the LESCO chief that the present capping of 5-MW for B3 industrial consumers and requirement for separate grid connection for load beyond 5-MW was obstructing investment. Even a meagre additional load of 500-kW to 1-MW entails heavy investment and financial cost. Due to excess electricity and acute gas shortage in the country, the industry was being pushed to switch over to grid-based electricity and offering incentives like reduced tariff on incremental electricity consumption. Such initiatives were, however, frustrated due to enormous investments involved in getting additional load.

With a view to facilitate exporters and to enable them to meet growing demand of export orders, APTMA proposed that the grid ceiling may kindly be enhanced from 5-MW to 6.

5-MW for B3 industrial consumers. This small gesture would go a long way in boosting up exports, augmenting foreign exchange earnings and creating additional employment opportunities.

The LESCO CEO endorsed the demand for considerably enhancing the grid ceiling and advised APTMA to submit the proposal to NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) for across the board implementation of the policy. He assured APTMA of all out support by LESCO on this issue subject to technical capacities.

On the proposal of APTMA, Chaudhry Muhammad Amin agreed that the maintenance period schedule would be prepared in consultation with APTMA and all mills would be informed in advance about any such maintenance closures.

He added that there would be no load shedding, power shut down or voltage fluctuations for the industry. He appreciated the role of textile sector in enhancing exports of the country despite adverse effects of Covid 19 and committed to go all out to resolve any power related issues of export-oriented industry.

Rahim Nasir acknowledged the role of LESCO in facilitating the industrial consumers and hoped that a business friendly approach of the government agencies would materialize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding increase in exports.