LESCO Bars Transformers Installation, Removal In Kasur After Sunset
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Superintending Engineer (SE- Kasur Circle) Nadeem Malik has barred the field staff from installation and removal of transformers in the Kasur Circle from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am
The company's spokesman told media here Monday that the SE has issued this directive following the increasing incidents of thefts due to dense fog in the Circle.
He appealed to the consumers to cooperate with the LESCO and do not let anyone to uninstall transformer or attach crane with transmission system in their respective vicinity during the above mentioned time, so as to save their area transformers from being stolen.
In case of any such incident, the customers can contact: Police Helpline15; Line Superintendent (LS) Amjad Ali 0321-4129563; LESCO's Complainant Office Bahadurpura Sub Division; LS Farrukh Junaid 0370-4993725, 0370-4992725, 0304-0019151; SDO Bahadurpura Sub Division Kasur; LS Waris Ali Bhullar 0370-4991725 and 0300-4334902.
