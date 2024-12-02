Open Menu

LESCO Bars Transformers Installation, Removal In Kasur After Sunset

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM

LESCO bars transformers installation, removal in Kasur after sunset

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Superintending Engineer (SE- Kasur Circle) Nadeem Malik has barred the field staff from installation and removal of transformers in the Kasur Circle from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Superintending Engineer (SE- Kasur Circle) Nadeem Malik has barred the field staff from installation and removal of transformers in the Kasur Circle from 7:00 pm to 7:00 am.

The company's spokesman told media here Monday that the SE has issued this directive following the increasing incidents of thefts due to dense fog in the Circle.

He appealed to the consumers to cooperate with the LESCO and do not let anyone to uninstall transformer or attach crane with transmission system in their respective vicinity during the above mentioned time, so as to save their area transformers from being stolen.

In case of any such incident, the customers can contact: Police Helpline15; Line Superintendent (LS) Amjad Ali 0321-4129563; LESCO's Complainant Office Bahadurpura Sub Division; LS Farrukh Junaid 0370-4993725, 0370-4992725, 0304-0019151; SDO Bahadurpura Sub Division Kasur; LS Waris Ali Bhullar 0370-4991725 and 0300-4334902.

Related Topics

Police Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Circle Amjad Ali Media From LESCO

Recent Stories

NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consum ..

NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consumers

10 minutes ago
 Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become empl ..

Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees

2 minutes ago
 Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget st ..

Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget standoff

2 minutes ago
 Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets

18 minutes ago
 Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher rea ..

Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher reaches

4 minutes ago
 Chemical industry provides key linkages for produc ..

Chemical industry provides key linkages for products tech: PCJCCI

2 minutes ago
Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt f ..

Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 i ..

24 minutes ago
 UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahor ..

UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahore Fort

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan take on Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket W ..

Pakistan take on Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final in Multan

4 minutes ago
 SSDO to organise event regarding '16-Day activism ..

SSDO to organise event regarding '16-Day activism against Gender-Based violence ..

4 minutes ago
 Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate ..

Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid in Riyadh

10 minutes ago
 Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitati ..

Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitating citizen

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan