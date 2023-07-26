LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for employees

Lahore Electric Supply Company's Board of Directors (LESCO-BoD) on Wednesday formally approved 35 percent salary increase for the company's employees of Grade-1 to 16 and 30 percent for Grade-17 and above, besides 17.5 percent increase in pension as per announced by the government for financial year 2023-24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company's Board of Directors (LESCO-BoD) on Wednesday formally approved 35 percent salary increase for the company's employees of Grade-1 to 16 and 30 percent for Grade-17 and above, besides 17.5 percent increase in pension as per announced by the government for financial year 2023-24.

The LESCO spokesperson told media here that BoD Chairman Hafiz Mian Nauman presided over the board meeting here at LESCO Head Office where all the BoD members, the LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, General Manager (Technical) Aamir Yasin, Director (HR) Azia Shoaib and Director (Admin) Mian Mohammad Afzal were also present.

She added that BoD meeting also approved the recruitment of manpower for newly constructed transformer reclamation workshops at LESCO Attaabad and Kasur Complex.

On this occasion, Hafiz Nauman also acknowledged the services rendered by LESCO officers, officials and field staff to provide best facilities to the customers.