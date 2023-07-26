Open Menu

LESCO Board Approves Salary, Pension Increase For Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for employees

Lahore Electric Supply Company's Board of Directors (LESCO-BoD) on Wednesday formally approved 35 percent salary increase for the company's employees of Grade-1 to 16 and 30 percent for Grade-17 and above, besides 17.5 percent increase in pension as per announced by the government for financial year 2023-24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company's Board of Directors (LESCO-BoD) on Wednesday formally approved 35 percent salary increase for the company's employees of Grade-1 to 16 and 30 percent for Grade-17 and above, besides 17.5 percent increase in pension as per announced by the government for financial year 2023-24.

The LESCO spokesperson told media here that BoD Chairman Hafiz Mian Nauman presided over the board meeting here at LESCO Head Office where all the BoD members, the LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, General Manager (Technical) Aamir Yasin, Director (HR) Azia Shoaib and Director (Admin) Mian Mohammad Afzal were also present.

She added that BoD meeting also approved the recruitment of manpower for newly constructed transformer reclamation workshops at LESCO Attaabad and Kasur Complex.

On this occasion, Hafiz Nauman also acknowledged the services rendered by LESCO officers, officials and field staff to provide best facilities to the customers.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Kasur Media All Government Best LESCO

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi concludes arrangements to host IMMAF You ..

Abu Dhabi concludes arrangements to host IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships

4 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah offers condolence to Salman Murad over ..

Nasir Shah offers condolence to Salman Murad over grand father's death

5 minutes ago
 Russian Interior Ministry Puts Ukrainian Journalis ..

Russian Interior Ministry Puts Ukrainian Journalist Moseychuk on Wanted List

5 minutes ago
 Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improv ..

Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improvement of law and order in KP

11 minutes ago
 IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding ..

IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding PTI chief's bails

11 minutes ago
IHC suspends sentence of vendor

IHC suspends sentence of vendor

11 minutes ago
 Court declares Gill as absconder

Court declares Gill as absconder

9 minutes ago
 UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider T ..

UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider Trading Securities Fraud - US A ..

9 minutes ago
 Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over no ..

Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over not producing Parvez Elahi

9 minutes ago
 Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs ..

Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs away: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

23 minutes ago
 Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast M ..

Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast May Take Days, Weeks - Reports

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan