LESCO Board Chairman Visits Sunder Industrial Estate

Lahore Electric Supply Company’s Board of Directors (LESCO-BoD) Chairman Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman visited Sundar Industrial Estate (SIE), here on Saturday

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, General Manager (Technical) Aamir Yasin, Chief Engineer (PMU) Tahir Mayo and Chief Engineer (Planning) Imran also accompanied the chairman.

Hafiz Nauman held a detailed meeting with the SIE office-bearer, who apprised him about their problems of electricity. The Chairman assured them of resolving all their electricity-related problems on priority, citing that business community is the backbone of the economy and ‘we are trying our level best to resolve all your problems at the earliest.”

The SIE office-bearers thanked the LESCO Board’s Chairman for visiting the industrial estate to observe their problems.

They also presented a shield to the Chairman as memento to the visit.

Meanwhile, LESCO GOR Sub-Division’s inspection team headed by SDO Usman Qadeer located a stitching unit stealing electricity through illegal hooking on the light transmission line in Garhi Shahu area of Lahore, the company’s spokesman told media here. The unit’s owner was operating eight mega stitching machines and other electrical equipment on the stolen electricity, thus causing hundreds of thousand revenue loss to the company.

The inspection team, he added, disconnected the illegal power supply immediate and charged a fine of Rs 500,000 in the form of detection bill to the accused, besides submitting an FIR application in this regard to the area police station.

