LESCO carries out operation against power thieves

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Operation against power thieves was carried out in all circles of the Lahore Electric Supply Company as per the direction of Federal Power Division.

According to LESCO sources here on Thursday, 330 connections were found involved in power theft.

Applications for registering FIRs against power thieves had been submitted in relevant police stations while 130 FIRs got registered.

As many as 11 accused had been arrested while all connections had been disconnected and 1,037,425 units were charged under detection bill head worth Rs 47,427,301.

Prominent personalities had also been found involved in power theft and their connections had been disconnected as well.

LESCO Chief said that grand operation against power thieves would continue without any discrimination.

He said that LESCO officials and employees who were patronising power thieves would be taken to task.