LESCO carries out operation in Eastern Circle against dead defaulters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal on Thursday carried out operation against dead defaulters in Eastern Circle of the company.

A spokesman of the company said here that Chan Group of Industries had been found defaulter of LESCO while connection of Iqra Cold Storage had also been disconnected.

A payment of Rs 515,315,362 was pending against Chan Group of Industries, he added.

Spokesman said, "Two connections of the owner of Chan Group of Industries which are Iron Industry and Rehman Steel Furnace are already dead defaulters."During the operation, third running connection Iqra Cold Storage had been disconnected when seen as same property, he said.

Spokesman said that the connection had been disconnected as per the direction of Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal.