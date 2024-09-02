LESCO Carries Out Significant Operation Against Electricity Thieves
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 09:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) on Monday carried out a significant operation against electricity thieves.
Over the course of a single day, LESCO identified many individuals who were engaged in stealing electricity.
In this regard, SDO Mohammad Hassan Reza along with his staff conducted a search operation in the area of Shahpur Village.
According to SDO Mohammad Hasan Reza, the suspects were stealing electricity by installing direct supply from LESCO's LT line, while causing LESCO millions of losses per month. The SDO took action while all the disconnected cables were taken into possession.
An FIR against the accused has also been filed in the relevant police station. The court has charged the accused with detection bill of 5000 units.
