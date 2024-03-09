Open Menu

LESCO Carries Out System Upgradation: Shahid Haider

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is carrying out a number of works related to strengthening of transmission lines and upgradation of the power system throughout its five districts Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara to ensure provision of better facilities to consumers.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told media here Saturday that apart from the annual maintenance and development works, the GSO teams under the supervision of Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) are doing numerous tasks to keep the system fully stable and robust. During the last month, he mentioned that GSO completed repairing task o 132Kv system, which included energizing of 23 new 11Kv feeders, replacement of current transformer, installation of 10 lightning arresters and 277 AMR meters.

The teams also attended thermovision hotspots at 757 locations, applied transmission kit at 139 places. The CEO added that disc insulator cleaning, transmission line patrolling, tree trimming, jumpers replacement, conductors replacement were also done. He mentioned that safety seminars and fire fighting rehearsals were conducted.

LESCO Chief said that the improvement of the system is going on for which the LESCO management appreciates the performance of all the field staff. He said that LESCO is fully committed to its target and has taken many concrete steps to strengthen and improve the system, thereby providing uninterrupted power to consumers.

