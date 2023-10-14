LESCO catches MNA candidate stealing electricity

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected power theft at the property of Mian Amir Abbas, a candidate for MNA seat from NA-127 constituency during the ongoing anti-theft campaign in its region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected power theft at the property of Mian Amir Abbas, a candidate for MNA seat from NA-127 constituency during the ongoing anti-theft campaign in its region.

Sharing details with the media here Saturday, the company’s spokesman said a LESCO team conducted a search operation against electricity thieves in its Northern Circle.

During operation, Mian Amir Abbas was found stealing electricity and it was also learnt that electricity was being stolen directly from the light transmission line for the last two years. The inspection team removed immediately the illegal hooks on the direct supply and charged Rs 125,000 as detection bill to the accused, besides lodging an FIR in the respective police station.

The spokesman mentioned that Mian Amir Abbas already owed LESCO Rs 192,141.