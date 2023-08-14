LESCO celebrates 76th Independence Day of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman (BOD) Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman and Chief Executive Shahid Haider unfurled the flag

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman (BOD) Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman and Chief Executive Shahid Haider unfurled the flag.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) arranged a grand function on the occasion of 76th Independence Day of Pakistan here at its Head Office on Monday.

LESCO board of Directors (BoD) Chairmain Hafiz Mian Muhammad Nauman was the chief guest, while the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, chief engineers, directors and other employees along with their families as well as principals, teachers and students of LESCO schools attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

The ceremony was started with recitation from the Holy Quran, after which special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country.

LESCO Board Chairman Hafiz Nauman and CEO Shahid Haider jointly unfurled the flag at LESCO Head Office where a special parade and guard of honor were also presented by the security staff. The students presented songs related to Independence Day.

In his address, the Chairman appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in defending the country's borders and saluted to their great national services.

He said that children are the capital of this country, and can take Pakistan forward on the path to development in the future. "We should not be disappointed, the country will develop and we will lead the way to progress and prosperity. The purpose of celebrating August 14 every year is to remember why we got this country after rendering so many sacrifices, and what role we have played in achieving this goal so far," he added.

Hafiz Nauman also appreciated the efforts of children, school teachers and principals, and said that this country would develop only by adopting the golden principles of islam and Quran in our lives. He vowed to make LESCO schools the ideal institutions. "We all strive to make LESCO a people-friendly company and to provide uninterrupted supply to our customers," he maintained.

He also paid tribute to martyred employees of the company and assured their families of all support from the department.

On this occasion, the LESCO Chief Executive Officer Shahid Haider said, "We can make the country an Islamic welfare state in the true sense only by following the golden principles of faith, unity and discipline as told by the father of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. LESCO has always considered serving Pakistan as its pride and determination, he remarked.

Later talking to media, the BoD Chairman said, "Together, we will make LESCO better and create convenience for the customers." He also appreciated the services of LESCO security, adding that he also listened to their problems and assured them of resolving these.

In the end, LESCO Board Chairman, the CEO and all other participants together cut a special cake to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day.