LESCO charges Rs 1.697b detection bill to 18,523 power pilferers in 40 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 18,523 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during 40 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has so far submitted FIR applications against 18,364 electricity thieves, out of which 17,348 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 5,902 accused have been arrested. The spokesman said that all the electricity thieves have been charged so far 37,724,334 detection units amounting to Rs 1,697,974,495.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until a complete end to electricity theft. Electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 40th consecutive day (October 17) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, LESCO found 367 connections involved in electricity theft in all its circles and also submitted FIR application against 367 electricity thieves in the respective police stations, out of which 206 FIRs have been registered while 38 accused have been arrested.

During the operation, he said, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, one industrial, four commercial, as many agricultural and 358 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged a total of 610,767 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 30,285,422.

On the 40th day of the anti-power theft operation, the LESCO charged 38,157 detection units worth Rs 1.2 million to a connection in Depalpur; Rs 920,000 to another connection in Mandi Usman Wala area of Kasur; 4,510 detection units worth Rs 360,594 to a power pilferer in the area of Darbar Sabir Shah Khuddiyan; and 5,606 units worth Rs 309,786 to a customer stealing electricity directly from transmission line in Daoke area of Mandi Usman Wala.