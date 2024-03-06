LESCO chief achieves National Engineering Excellence Award

Engineers Institute of Pakistan (EIP) awarded the National Engineering Excellence Award to Engineer Shahid Haider, the Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in a ceremony held to celebrate World Engineering Day here at Expo Center on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Engineers Institute of Pakistan (EIP) awarded the National Engineering Excellence Award to Engineer Shahid Haider, the Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in a ceremony held to celebrate World Engineering Day here at Expo Center on Wednesday.

The ceremony was actively participated by engineers from all over Pakistan and the best performing engineers were given away National Engineering Excellence Awards by the EIP President Engineer Farhat Adil and General Secretary Engineer Ameer Zameer Ahmed Khan.

In this regard, the LESCO Chief Engineer Shahid Haider was honoured with this prestigious award on the occasion of World Engineering Day for his good performance. It is to mention that Engineer Shahid Haider is continuing with a vigorous anti-power theft campaign due to which the number of electricity pilferers is decreasing in the LESCO region.

On this occasion, the LESCO chief thanked Engineers Institute of Pakistan and reiterated his commitment to ensure complete elimination of electricity theft, besides keeping LESCO on the path of development.