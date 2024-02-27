LESCO Chief Chairs Functional Heads Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 09:34 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting of the functional heads here at LESCO Headquarters on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting of the functional heads here at LESCO Headquarters on Tuesday.
All the functional heads including Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (Admin.) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Director (HR) Nauman Ghafoor, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mahmood, Chief Engineering (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Tahir Mayo and Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the CEO issued instructions to the Customer Services officials regarding the reading of B3, B4 connections. He warned that strict departmental action would be taken against negligent officers and employees.
Engineer Shahid Haider appreciated the performance of the Material Management Department, saying, "Performance of LESCO's Material Management Department is better than before." He, however, added that the officers concerned should take steps to further improve the efficiency of material management.
The LESCO chief also directed the Director (HR) to ensure the promotion of the officers as early as possible. He said that the maintenance department should take necessary steps by utilizing all the resources to save the customers from trouble.
He also instructed the Director (Safety) to provide maximum safety awareness to the relevant officers and employees so that accidents can be avoided in the future because the safety of human life is the first duty of LESCO.
Recent Stories
Italy says Ukraine support does not include ground troops
ECP allows voter lists' modification till bye-election schedule announcement
Murree Arts Council organized painting competition
Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years
CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project
NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims
AIOU inks MoU to establish museum
CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao
Two killed in road accident
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals
No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz
118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP allows voter lists' modification till bye-election schedule announcement25 minutes ago
-
Murree Arts Council organized painting competition25 minutes ago
-
Two Holy Mosques- places of worship not arenas for politicking: Ashrafi41 minutes ago
-
CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project41 minutes ago
-
NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims42 minutes ago
-
AIOU inks MoU to establish museum42 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao42 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident42 minutes ago
-
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals42 minutes ago
-
No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz40 minutes ago
-
118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday40 minutes ago
-
CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ project40 minutes ago