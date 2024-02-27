LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting of the functional heads here at LESCO Headquarters on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting of the functional heads here at LESCO Headquarters on Tuesday.

All the functional heads including Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (Admin.) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Director (HR) Nauman Ghafoor, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mahmood, Chief Engineering (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Tahir Mayo and Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the CEO issued instructions to the Customer Services officials regarding the reading of B3, B4 connections. He warned that strict departmental action would be taken against negligent officers and employees.

Engineer Shahid Haider appreciated the performance of the Material Management Department, saying, "Performance of LESCO's Material Management Department is better than before." He, however, added that the officers concerned should take steps to further improve the efficiency of material management.

The LESCO chief also directed the Director (HR) to ensure the promotion of the officers as early as possible. He said that the maintenance department should take necessary steps by utilizing all the resources to save the customers from trouble.

He also instructed the Director (Safety) to provide maximum safety awareness to the relevant officers and employees so that accidents can be avoided in the future because the safety of human life is the first duty of LESCO.