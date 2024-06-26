LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 09:39 PM

Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a high-level meeting to speed up the process of accountability in the department, here at LESCO Headquarters on Wednesday

He directed the authorities concerned that officers and employees should be made accountable for performance, adding that special attention should be paid to the maintenance of grid stations for uninterrupted supply of electricity.

The CEO said that uninterrupted power supply to consumers during the summer season is the company's top priority, and consumer complaints should be responded immediately, besides addressing their complaints regarding bills. He added that the relevant departments of the company must send correct bills to all the customers.

Engineer Shahid Haider also directed the SEs (Superintending Engineers) and X-Ens (Executive Engineers) to maintain a constant liaison with meteorology and other relevant offices during the monsoon season and take comprehensive measures accordingly.

The meeting was also attended by Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran,

Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali, Chief Engineering (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Internal Audit Muhammad Tayyab, DG (Implementation) Tariq Usman and Director (Safety) Fawad Khan.

